ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff Gene Conway said a two-time convicted felon has been arrested after manufacturing his own illegal handguns with a 3D printer.

Sheriff Conway, along with Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick, made the arrest announcement during a press conference on Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Conway says sheriffs found the manufacturing operation after responding to a domestic argument between Daniel Seils (37) of Tully and his girlfriend on July 16 at 1:00 a.m.

When Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at Seils’ girlfriend’s apartment in Lafayette, they discovered the 3D machine and several manmade handguns inside.

Daniel Seils of Tully

Courtesy of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office

Following a search warrant of the apartment and Seils’ car, sheriffs say they found a total of six guns. Three of these guns did not have serial numbers and were found to be 3D printed.

Sheriff Conway says that Seils told investigators that making the guns were a “hobby” of his.

“We believe it’s more than a hobby and obviously that’s where the investigation will lead to determining whether it were just a hobby or something more.” SHERIFF GENE CONWAY, ONONDAGA COUNTY

DA Fitzpatrick told NewsChannel 9 based on the evidence gathered so far, the operation does not appear to be for Seils’ personal use.

“Mr. Seils is a twice-convicted felon. He has no legal right to own a ghost gun, and we just want the public to know how diligent this department has been in attempting to rid our community of this scourge.” BILL FITZPATRICK, ONONDAGA COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY

Sheriff Conway confirms Daniel Seils is facing the following charges:

3 counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree

2 counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the 3rd degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the 4th degree

Criminal possession of a firearm

Aggravated harassment in the 2nd degree



Courtesy of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office

Daniel Seils was denied bail and is currently being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center.

His two previous convictions included criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree and driving while ability impaired with drugs.

DA Fitzpatrick shares that the investigation is ongoing. The illegal handguns manufactured by Seils are being inspected by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, mainly to see if the weapons were able to fire.

Once those results come back, the case will be presented to a grand jury, according to Fitzpatrick. Seils could face up to 15 years in prison if found guilty.

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Major Crime Unit Detective Alexander Hebert gave NewsChannel 9 a closer look at Seils’ operation.

I don’t think the average citizen sees what we see on a daily basis. So, you know, we see these guns being produced and being used in crimes, and I think it’s important for the public to know this stuff is out there. This is a small-scale operation, I would say, compared to what’s potentially out there, so I think it’s very important. ALEXANDER HEBERT, DETECTIVE, ONONDAGA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE MAJOR CRIME UNIT

Over the last five years, the confiscation of ghost guns in New York State has risen 479%, Fitzpatrick says. Since 2016, 128 ghost guns have been recovered in Onondaga County.