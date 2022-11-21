SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tully Rinckey PLLC and Price Chopper/ Market 32 will be providing Veterans and active duty personnel in the Syracuse area free turkeys at the firm’s annual “Turkeys for Veterans” initiative on Monday, November 21.

Officials from Tully Rinckey will provide 125 free turkeys, or 1,800 pounds of turkey to military personnel and Veterans at Dineen Hall at Syracuse University’s School of Law from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Turkeys will be available on a first-come, first-served basis with proof of military ID. Limit one turkey per person while supplies last.

The firm has the “Turkeys for Veterans” initiative in 2009 and has provided more than 2,000 active duty and retired military personnel in the greater Capital Region, Binghamton, Syracuse, Buffalo, and Rochester with their Thanksgiving turkeys.

Tully Rinckey has a long-standing record of service with the military and the firm employs more than 70 attorneys, many of whom are veterans of the U.S. Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy, including the firm’s founding Partners, Mathew B. Tully, Esq. and Greg T Rinckey, Esq.

This will be the firm’s 13th year donating free turkeys to veterans in New York and the first time in Syracuse since before the COVID-19 pandemic.