(WSYR-TV) — Oneida Nation Enterprises (ONE), the owner and operator of Turning Stone, Point Place Casino, Yellow Brick Road Casino & Sports Book, and others, has updated its ‘Safer Together Health and Safety Plan’ due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

[EFFECTIVE TUES., 12/14] As COVID cases and hospitalizations across the region increase, we are updating our Health & Safety Plan to include a temporarily policy of mandatory face coverings in all indoor public areas.



To learn more, please visit: https://t.co/OUsXp05UGW pic.twitter.com/9KZlSEYUje — Turning Stone Resort (@TurningStone) December 13, 2021

Updates to Safer Together Health and Safety Plan go into effect Tuesday, December 14, and include:

Mandatory face masks for guests and employees in all indoor public areas at all ONE properties, including casino gaming areas and hotels. Guests who wish to drink while standing in public areas, such as bars and the gaming floor, may do so with a straw beneath their face coverings.

Exceptions to face mask requirement include: Restaurants and bars while guests are seated and eating or drinking. Exit 33, Turning Stone Event Center and Turning Stone Showroom as proof of vaccination is required for all guests and employees to enter those venues. Proof of vaccination can be demonstrated by showing the vaccination record along with government issued photo ID. Turning Stone Resort Casino will accept: Display of actual vaccine card Digital photo of card from a smartphone device New York State’s Excelsior Pass or other city, state, or national digital health application

Smoking will be temporarily prohibited on the Turning Stone Gaming Floor, including in Casino Blu. Smoking will be permitted at designated outdoor smoking areas.

Other ONE properties include: The Lake House, Maple Leaf Markets, SavOn Convenience Stores and all of the hotels on their property.

Those looking for more information can read ONE’s updated health and safety policy.