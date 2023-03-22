VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Over the next 30 days as part of “The Next 30,” Turning Stone’s 30th-anniversary celebration will include a series of huge entertainment events.

Those events at Upstate New York’s premiere entertainment destination include the likes of Tim McGraw, Steve Martin and Martin Short of Only Murders in the Building and more who will be kicking off the 30th-anniversary celebration in May 2023.

Tickets for Tim McGraw and Steve Martin and Martin Short go on sale Thursday, March 23 for TS Rewards Members and general on-sale is Friday, March 24, both at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets for Tim McGraw start at $99 and tickets for Steve Martin and Martin Short start at $42.

Guests can purchase tickets in person at the Turning Stone Box Office, by calling 877.833.SHOW or online at Ticketmaster. Additional ticket information can be found online at TurningStone.com

Previously announced shows that are also a part of Turning Stone’s “Next 30” celebration include (all taking place in the Event Center):

● Friday, May 26: Eclectic musical performer Tom Jones

● Sunday, August 6: Country artist Jake Owen

● Saturday, August 12: Country duo Dan + Shay

Tim McGraw at the Turning Stone

Tim McGraw is coming to the Turning Stone Event Center on Sunday, July 2 and will be one of the headliners during this summer’s lineup of iconic performances at the Turning Stone.

The country music legend was the first artist to ever perform in the Turning Stone Event Center on December 2, 2004, and will be forever remembered for his part in the resort casino’s story.

McGraw is an award-winning entertainer, author, and actor who has sold more than 90 million records worldwide and dominated the charts with 46 number-one singles. He is the most-played country artist since his debut in 1992, has four New York Times bestselling books to his credit and has acted in movies such as Friday Night Lights and The Blind Side.

Steve Martin and Martin Short at the Turning Stone

Legendary standup comedians and actors who both star in the hit TV series Only Murders in the Building, Steven Martin and Martin Short are coming to the Turning Stone Event Center on Sunday, November 12.

They will be performing their “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” show that redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways, from two of the funniest, most influential, and acclaimed talents of the past century. Guests must be 18+ years old.

“A historic anniversary deserves a historic lineup of entertainment for our guests,” said Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation Representative, and Oneida Nation Enterprises CEO. “The biggest entertainers in the world will be performing at Turning Stone this year as we celebrate our ‘Next 30’ anniversary and look forward to even bigger and better things to come.”

Touring together since 2015, Martin and Short’s chemistry and timing on stage reflect a friendship forged over three decades which developed when they met for the first time on the set of the 1986 film “Three Amigos.”

Their humor is often subversive, but it is always a joyous self-deprecating romp from two comedy masters driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience.