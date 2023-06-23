MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last week, two bits of news came from Clifton Park-based Twin Bridges Waste & Recycling. One was that company owner Scott Earl had bought three plots of land at Moreau Industrial Park. The other was that Twin Bridges had been sold to Casella Waste Systems. For some Moreau residents, that timing became an immediate red flag.

This week, volunteers have been visiting neighborhoods in Moreau, looking to get names on a petition to referendum the sale of land to Twin Bridges, which was approved by the Moreau Town Board on June 13. The effort has been spearheaded by Not Moreau, a Facebook page and community movement first sparked in 2022 in opposition to a biochar fertilizer plant that would see truckloads of sewage solids come to the same industrial park.

“People are very angry,” said Not Moreau organizer Gina LeClair. “They feel that the supervisor and the three board members who voted for (Twin Bridges to come to the industrial park) are putting them at risk, and that their elected officials don’t look out for them.”

Not Moreau volunteers are looking to get around 320 signatures at the very least – to reach 5% of the residents of the town. If a sufficient number of names are gathered, the petition goes to the town clerk, and then to a judge – not the town board. The ultimate goal is to initiate more learning about exactly what the deal encompasses.

Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz has been on record that those exact details will be between the town planning board and Scott Earl – or Casella, as has become the case. Those conversations will reveal whether the site is used for waste management, vehicle maintenance, or something else. Kusnierz has been speaking with Earl for a year and a half regarding the potential sale, and feels good about the direction those conversations have taken.

That timeline be what it may, town board member John Donohue says the prospect was news to him when it came up at the town board’s June 13 meeting. He received notice at 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting, and says that it’s facetious to refer to Earl as the person who will be managing the property.

“This isn’t a way to do business, especially not something as important as selling own property at a big number. This was pre-planned,” he said. “(Kusnierz) pushed Twin Bridges as a great community partner, saying they’ll be a great asset to the community – but they don’t exist.”

Donohue is a founding member of Moreau United, a local political party looking to bring change to controversial issues in the town, including sales made at the industrial park. According to the town supervisor, he had access to an agenda ahead of the meeting, just like anyone else.

“Mr. Donohue has had a continued distanced relationship with the truth. Board members were updated. Maybe it was at a board meeting he wasn’t at, I don’t know,” Kusnierz said.

The 10.5 acres of land are being sold to Twin Bridges for $750,000. Kusnierz says that he learned that Twin Bridges was being sold to Casella at the same time news outlets reported it.

Meanwhile, links to the park’s other recent point of controversy are being drawn. Casella Organics, a subsidiary of Casella Waste Management, has a contract in place with Saratoga Biochar to act as a provider of sewage to be used in the plant’s fertilizer process. Kusnierz has denied any pre-existing connection between the two land sales.

Where the boots meet the ground, LeClair has heard from many voices in Moreau. A common worry among them is the effect of businesses like Saratoga Biochar and Casella on their roads. It’s just shy of six miles between the industrial park and Northway exit 17. The route uses Route 9, as well as options like State Route 32 or Bluebird Road – all of which contain dozens of homes. The new industry would draw dozens of trucks along those routes per day. As volunteers knock on doors, some wonder whether the heavy industry is a good fit for their town at all.

“I remember having a conversation with three landowners near the park saying we should change the delineation to light industry – that would include things like Jack Hall, Michelin shops, and small businesses,” said LeClair. “I met a man doing petitions who said he wishes it was all small businesses. He has a growing small business, and there’s not going to be anything there for him when he wants a location for his own business.”