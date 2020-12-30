Twisted Tea truck rollover closes section of I-380 late Tuesday night

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A tractor-trailer rollover on Tuesday night closed a section of Interstate 380.

The crash occurred on the northbound lane of 380 around 11:30 Tuesday night between Goldsboro and Daleville. That northbound section had been closed to all traffic.

Crews could be seen cleaning up the aftermath of the truck, which contained Twisted Tea, well into Wednesday morning.

There has been no word yet on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.

The road re-opened around 5:30 am Wednesday morning.