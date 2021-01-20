Twitter transfers White House account to Biden administration

FILE – This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. A tech-focused civil liberties group on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, sued to block President Donald Trump’s executive order that seeks to regulate social media, saying it violates the First Amendment and chills speech. Trump’s order, signed in late May, could allow more lawsuits against internet companies like Twitter and Facebook for what their users post, tweet and stream. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS10) – Social media site Twitter, followed up on the inauguration of Joe Biden by announcing the official switch of several Twitter accounts. The Twitter handles; @WhiteHouse, @POTUS, @VP, @FLOTUS, and @PressSec. will now reflect the current administration.

Tweets from the previous administration will be archived with an added “45” to indicate their service under the 45th Presidential office. Current Twitter handles of Joe Biden, Kamila Harris, Press Secretary Jen Psaki, and others will now be listed on Twitter as “US Government” Accounts.

Twitter explained the transition in a blog post, which said the government accounts did not retain the followers from the prior administration. For those who want to get governmental updates from social media, they will have to follow these new accounts.

The Tweets of the 45th Presidential administration will be publicly available at the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA)