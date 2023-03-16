QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, two people were arrested following an altercation at a hotel in Queensbury. Stacy L. Blair, of Queensbury, and Jerry Rogers, of Glens Falls, were arrested after New York State Police responded to a report involving a possible firearm on hotel premises.

Police arrived at the Days Inn by Wyndham on Big Boom Road in Queensbury at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Police determined that Rogers and Blair had used BB guns – one in the style of a handgun, another shaped like a rifle – to injure a victim. The weapons were found hidden by Blair in the hotel room where the altercation took place.

The victim, whose name has been kept anonymous, was injured, but the injuries were not considered to be life-threatening. They were transported to Glens Falls Hospital.

Blair was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon. Rogers was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, as well as Assault in the Second Degree.

Both were brought to the State Police office in Queensbury, and then to Warren County Correctional Facility for arraignment. Police expect additional charges to come as the investigation continues.