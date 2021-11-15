Two arrested for manslaughter, child endangerment in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been arrested for manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child in Steuben County.

Joshua Lewis, 31, and Sammantha Bonham, 29, were arrested in the evening on November 12.

Lewis was arrested a little before 9 p.m. and was charged with second-degree Manslaughter, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and first-degree Falsifying Business Records.

Bonham was arrested around 10:30 p.m. and faces the same three charges plus an additional charge of third-degree Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance.

Both are being held in the Steuben County jail without bail.

Lewis was previously arrested in May 2021 for allegedly kidnapping a 5-year-old from a Steuben County foster care caseworker in Denison Park.

This is a developing story. 18 News will provide updates as they become available.