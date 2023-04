SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police have confirmed that two children have been injured during a shooting.

One of the victims is an 8-year-old, who has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m., near the 700 block of Geddes Street.

News Channel 9’s Ashley Cafaro says that the scene is currently active and blocked off.