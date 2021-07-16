Two dead after after motorcycle accident, one charged with DWI, Madison County Sheriff’s Office says

LENOX, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people died after a fatal motorcycle accident in Madison County Thursday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said the two vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Old Orchard Road in the Town of Lenox.

26-year-old Robert T. Scherl of Cicero was traveling westbound on State Route 31 on a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he collided with a 2012 Jeep Liberty attempting to turn northbound onto Old Orchard Road, officials said.

Scherl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 27-year-old passenger on the motorcycle, Marissa Danforth, was pronounced dead at the Oneida City Hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash, police said.

Police said after investigating it was determined that the driver of the Jeep, Sara Lane of Lenox, Madison County, was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Lane was charged with one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, 2nd degree vehicular manslaughter, 2nd degree vehicular assault, DWI, DWI per se, reckless driving and failure to yield right of way.

Lane was taken to the Madison County Jail pending arraignment in CAP Court.