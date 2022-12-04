OTISCO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two firefighters were injured and multiple animals died in a large barn fire in the town of Otisco Saturday night.

Just after 6:00 p.m. on December 3, the Otisco Fire Department responded to the barn fire at 4001 Finlon Road, off Route 80.

Given the magnitude of the fire, mutual aid was called and more than a dozen agencies responded.

Otisco Fire Chief Tyler Harty said multiple livestock were saved due to the efforts of the fire crews, but it remains unknown how many animals perished in the fire.

One firefighter was treated and released with exhaustion. Another firefighter suffered a minor head wound and exhaustion and was transported to the hospital.

Fire crews were on the scene until 1:00 a.m. Sunday, just under six hours.

(Mark Folsom/NewsChannel 9)

The following agencies responded to the barn fire:

Otisco

Amber

South Onondaga

Navarino

Marcellus

Onondaga Hill

Taunton

Howlett Hill

Nedrow

Apulia

Onondaga Nation

Sentinel Heights

Sempronius

Tully

LaFayette

Borodino

Pompey

Preble

Skaneateles

Camillus

Onondaga County EM307

Onondaga County Fire Investigation Unit

MAVES Ambulance

TLC Ambulance/Rehab

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department

Otisco Highway Department

Otisco Ladies Auxiliary

Multiple farmers with livestock trailers, veterinarians, and neighbors also offered help, according to Chief Harty.