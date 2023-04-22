Fairmount Fire Department at a different scene than the one mentioned in the story.

SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There was an early afternoon fire at the Hookah lounge along Milton Avenue at corner of Caroline Avenue in the village of Solvay.

Firefighters had their bucket trucks in action battling the flames from the roof of the building.

There is some damage to the outside, and NewsChannel 9 has not received information on the extent of damage inside of the lounge.

This is the second time firefighters were called to the hookah lounge today, April 22.

There was a minor fire early this morning when firefighters arrived on the scene just before 5 a.m., there was significant smoke coming from the building.

It took firefighters from Solvay, Fairmount, Lakeside, Liverpool and Taunton about 15 minutes to get the fire under control