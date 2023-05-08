PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Two people were hospitalized after a head-on crash in the area of Dalton Avenue in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning. One of the drivers involved faces life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to the area of 1050 Dalton Avenue around 5 a.m. on Sunday. Pittsfield Police say a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado drove eastbound on Dalton Avenue when it collided with a 2013 Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Camry is currently hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to police. The driver of the Silverado received minor injuries resulting from the crash. Police say both drivers were the only occupants of their cars.

The crash partially closed down Dalton Avenue for approximately four hours while an investigation took place. This crash is still under investigation, and any witnesses are encouraged to call (413) 448-9700, extension 575.