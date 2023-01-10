NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were injured, one seriously, after a crash on Ridge Road in Newfane on Monday night, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said.

They say they responded to a call just before 5:10 p.m. Monday, where a Ford Escape driving westbound on Ridge Road swerved and hit Chevrolet Impala going eastbound. The car going westbound then hit a tree and came to rest in front of a residence.

The male driver of the Ford Escape was unresponsive and had to have CPR performed on him before he was transported to Eastern Niagara Hospital Lockport before being transferred to ECMC with serious injuries. The female driver of the Chevrolet was taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital Lockport for evaluation.

Authorities are not releasing the names of the drivers at this time. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.