SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS)- Syracuse faces longtime rival Johns Hopkins on Sunday at 4 p.m.

It’ll also be Team IMPACT Day at Homewood, with the organization sponsoring events. Syracuse has a team impact teammate in Gaven Bort (more info on page 6).The game will be broadcast on ESPNU with Quint Kessenich and Paul Carcaterra ’97 (analyst) on the call. Brian Higgins ’04 (PxP) and Kyle Fetterly ’09 (analyst) will broadcast the action on TK99/105, Cuse.com and the TuneIn App, while WAER will also carry the game.College lacrosse’s two biggest names, combining for 20 NCAA Championships and 1,926 combined wins, making them the winningnest programs ever, meet for a 60th time.

Johns Hopkins leads the all-time series 30-28-1, but Syraucuse has won six of the last 10.

With the 2021 game canceled due to the Big Ten going conference-only scheduling that season, this is the longest the two teams have gone without a matchup since 1982.

While the series has become an annual regular season highlight, ‘Cuse and Hopkins is most known for meeting in May. Syracuse has faced the Blue Jays 13 times in the NCAA Tournament, three more times than any other opponent (Princeton, 10). The programs have faced each other eight times on Championship weekend.

Due to Carrier Dome scheduling conflicts in 2017 with the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, Hopkins is made back-to-back trips to Syracuse after the Orange played two-straight at Homewood (2016, 2017). Before this current stretch, the teams swaped sites every year since SU visited Homewood Field twice in a row in both 1998 and 1999. The Orange are also currently making back-to-back trips to Homewood after the cancelation of the 2021 game. The teams have not had traditional home-home series since 2015-2016.

The Orange defeated the Blue Jays 15-9 in 2020. Stephen Rehfuss led the way with seven assists. Tucker Dordevic (3 goals) and Brendan Curry (2 goals) are the returning leading scorers.

There have been 17 games decided by one goal between Syracuse and Johns Hopkins, including the 2016 and 2017 matchups.

There are a number of connections between the two programs on current rosters, headlined by longtime Blue Jays head coach and legendary player Dave Pietramala now on staff as the defensive coordinator at ‘Cuse. John Cohen also spent the 2021 season with the Blue Jays, while Hopkins’ LSM Jared Fernandez was once a member of the Orange.

AGAINST THE B1GSyracuse enters Sunday’s game with a 125-62-2 record all-time against the six current members of the Big Ten.

‘Cuse has faced JHU (28-30-1), Penn State (46-11-1, Rutgers (42-9), Maryland (6-12), and Ohio State (2-0). The Orange have yet to face Michigan in a regulation contest.

SU already faced Maryland this season, losing 14-10. The team scrimmaged Michigan (preseason) and Ohio State (fall) this year as well.

KENNEDY RISING IN THE RANKSWith 48 career caused turnovers, Brett Kennedy is now tied for sixth on the program’s career CTs list with Scott Firman and Tyson Bomberry.

He needs seven more this season to tie Nick Mellen (55) for fifth on the all-time list.

CURRY CHASING MIDDIE RECORDSGary Gait’s 192 career goals out of the midfield is a record unlikely to ever be topped at Syracuse, but Brendan Curry is quickly climbing the goal record books behind him among midfielders.

Curry needs 26 more goals in his career to become one-of-five midfielders in program history to cross the century mark. The other four are in the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame.

The top-nine has clearly distinguished themselves from the field, with Curry needing 11 more goals in his SU career to tie Dom Fin at 85, and become the 10th player with 85-or-more. Curry’s father, Todd, (93) is seventh among SU midfielders in goals.

PHAUP COMING ONJakob Phaup enters Sunday’s game ranked fourth nationally in ground balls per game (9.8) after being one of the top-faceoff men in the nation through the early part of the season.

He is one of the nation’s most experienced faceoff men as well. His 728 faceoffs taken represents the 11th-most nationally among active players, while his 433 wins is 10th.

Only Petey LaSalla (1,035) and Zach Tucci (884) have more in the ACC.

He won .594 percent of his faceoffs thus far in 2022, a mark that ranks 19th nationally. He and ‘Cuse have won more faceoffs than their opponent in four of the first-five games.

A WIN AGAINST HOPKINS WOULD…Even Syracuse to 3-3 on the season

Be the program’s 927th victory, second all-time behind Johns Hopkins.

Improve the series record to 29-30-1 all-time vs. the Blue Jays.

Be the first road win of Gary Gait’s tenure as head coach (currently 0-1 after a loss at No. 2 Virginia).