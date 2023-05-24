BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men are facing multiple felonies after a raid turned up multiple guns and several different substances, according to Buffalo police.

Police say the raid was conducted on the 500 block of Suffolk Street on Monday. They say they found three guns, two of them loaded, an extended magazine, ammunition, 1.5 pounds of meth, one pressed kilogram of fentanyl, 10 ounces of powdered cocaine, 9 grams of packaged fentanyl for sale and 800 MDMA pills.

29-year-old Keon King of Buffalo and 30-year-old Travante Robinson of Hamburg were arrested. They are charged with the following.

King:

2 counts, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree

2 counts, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree

criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree

2 counts, criminal possession of a firearm

2 counts, criminally using drug paraphernalia

Robinson:

2 counts, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree

2 counts, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree

criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree

2 counts, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

2 counts, criminally using drug paraphernalia

Robinson is a two-time convicted felon for weapons-related offenses and is currently on parole.