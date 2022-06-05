(WSYR-TV) — Two men needed to be cut out of pickup truck after they drove off an embankment into the Onondaga Creek, officials say.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, Engine Company 18 and the Rescue Company responded to Berger Avenue near on the east side of Onondaga Creek. A 911 call reported that a truck drove through a fence and into the creek.

Officials said that the victims were yelling for help as they arrived, and chain saws were used to cut through a fence to get to the vehicle. From there a spreader made it possible for rescuers to get to the men and get them into a basket and pulled to safety with a rope system.

Once on shore, the men were taken to the hospital, but their current condition is unknown, according to a press release sent by the Syracuse Fire Department.