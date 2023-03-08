MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga Biochar Solutions, LLC is planning two more community meetings regarding its fertilizer facility set for construction at the Moreau Industrial Complex. The facility, which would create fertilizer using the leftover solids from wastewater treatment plants, has been the subject of public controversy around the communities of Moreau, South Glens Falls and Gansevoort.

The upcoming meetings are the latest in a series of outreach meetings with the public as part of the company’s Public Participation Plan, a requirement of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation commissioner. The ultimate goal of these meetings is to answer public questions regarding the biochar project’s environmental impact and community safety.

Two meetings are set for the end of March. Both dates include in-person and remote attendance options:

Tuesday, March 28 6-9 p.m. Fort Edward Jr.-Sr. High School, 220 Broadway, Fort Edward Online attendance through Zoom Meeting ID: 865 4825 1024 Passcode: 343339 Attendance by phone 1 (929) 205-6099

Wednesday, March 29 2-5 p.m. Sandy Hill Arts Center, 214 Main St., Hudson Falls Online attendance through Zoom Meeting ID: 853 5681 2801 Passcode: 201279 Attendance by phone 1 (929) 205-6099



The Saratoga Biochar plant would take up 5.89 acres of space in the Moreau Industrial Park, which is currently only occupied by one other tenant. Saratoga Biochar Solutions has spoken to the safety of the facility, which would contain and burn hazardous gases released as biosolids are treated by heat. Residents have voiced concerns about environmental safety, as well as road impact inflicted upon roads with homes that would become veins of travel for as many as 30 trucks per day. Last month, a new political party was formed in the town of Moreau, with direct opposition to Biochar listed as one of its core objectives.