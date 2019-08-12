Two off-duty troopers hurt in motorcycle crash

Two off-duty New York State Police troopers have been hospitalized after being involved in a motorcycle crash in the Wayne County Town of Sodus Saturday morning.

State Police say both troopers were eastbound on State Route 104 near Redman Road when the lead motorcycle driven by Sgt. Steven Mowers slowed down because an accident. The second motorcycle driven by Trooper Michael Burdett was unable to slow down and stuck Mower’s motorcycle from behind.

Burdett was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester by Mercy Flight. He is listed in serious but stable condition.

Mowers was also taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. He was treated for a leg injury and released.

The investigation in the accident continues.