ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, two Capital Region residents pleaded guilty to their roles in a conspiracy to distribute drugs and commit money laundering. Latrice Mumphrey, 42, of Albany, and Victor Turner, 68, of Troy, admitted to being in an organization that shipped marijuana and THC from Fresno, California, to locations including the Capital Region.

Mumphrey admitted that she conspired with her husband, Lawrence Mumphrey, and Dwight A. Singletary to launder the proceeds of drug sales via cashier’s checks. $37,150 in drug proceeds was used to purchase four cashier checks in varying amounts.

The checks were made payable to Singletary, a law firm used by Singletary; a company from which Dwight Singletary and McKenzie Merrialice Coles purchased real estate; and to a person from whom Dwight Singletary and his company, DAS Empire, Inc., purchased real estate.

Turner admitted to receiving marijuana packages shipped by Singletary and McKenzie Coles. The packages were then turned over to David Singletary and Rosemary Coles. Turner was paid $300 to $400 for each package. The drugs were concealed in dog food containers and suitcases.

A total of 22 other suspects were also charged in the indictment. David Singletary, Dwight Singletary, McKenzie and Rosemary Coles, and Lawrence Mumphrey have not pleaded guilty.

Mumphrey faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $500,000, and may also be required to serve up to 3 years of supervised release. Turner faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million, and will be required to serve at least 3 years of supervised release.