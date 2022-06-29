(Image courtesy of RPD: The illegal fireworks collected at the scene)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two residents were charged with the unlawful possession of fireworks by Rochester Police Department, authorities reported Wednesday.

According to RPD, an unnamed 36-year old man and 36-year-old woman were selling “a quantity of illegal fireworks” in West Ridge Plaza on West Ridge Road.

The RPD Bomb Squad responded to the scene, taking custody of the fireworks. The pair was charged, scheduled to appear in Rochester City Court on July 6, and ordered to close the business set up in the parking lot.

New York is considered by many to have strict firework laws, with regulations limiting the sale of “Sparkling Devices” by certified permanent retailers from July 1 to July 5, and December 26 to January 2, according to a state web page. Certified temporary stands or tents have a longer sale period of June 20 to July 5, and December 26 to January 2.

Sparkling Devices must be hand held, or mounted on a base or spike. They must have between one and 500 grams of pyrotechnic composition.

Firecrackers, bottle rockets, roman candles, spinners, and aerial devises are illegal statewide.

All consumer fireworks are completely prohibited in New York City.