ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two Florida residents have been sentenced for their roles in connection to a nationwide scheme to steal credit and debit card numbers of gas station customers across the country—including in Albany, Broome, and Montgomery Counties. These devices recorded credit and debit card information from customers using the “pay at the pump” feature.

On Friday, United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman announced that Yanio Montes de Oca, 35, of Miami, was sentenced to 27 months in prison, and Atnetys Ferreira Milian, 42, also of Miami, was sentenced to one year of probation. Both are accused of their roles in a conspiracy to commit money laundering.

In a guilty plea on March 10, 2021, De Oca admitted that between December 2015 and July 2019, he conspired to launder thousands of gift cards. De Oca used customers’ debit and credit cards encoded from devices attached to pumps and sold them on a gift card exchange website using a “bulk seller” account. De Oca established the account using the name of a Florida company he created in 2015.

De Oca admitted proceeds from the gift card sales were transferred to bank accounts he owned and then partially distributed to his co-conspirators, with De Oca keeping the remaining money. De Oca has agreed to a forfeiture money judgment in the amount of $1,020,193.10.



As part of her guilty plea on December 6, 2019, Milian admitted to being a part of the same conspiracy. Millian used multiple bank accounts that she controlled to launder money orders that had been purchased with fraudulent debit cards.

Milian deposited over 1,100 money orders, totaling over $691,000, into her accounts, and then withdrew most of the laundered funds in cash. She has agreed to a forfeiture money judgment in the amount of $49,162.00.

Senior United States District Judge Gary L. Sharpe has also imposed a 3-year term of supervision following De Oca’s release from prison. This case was investigated by the FBI in Albany, Miami, and Pittsburgh, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service Field Office in Boston and Miami, and the Secret Service in Miami.