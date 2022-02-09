BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One student and one security guard were shot Wednesday afternoon at McKinley High School, Buffalo Police tell News 4.

The incident happened at approximately 3:45 p.m. The school is located on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo.

The male guard was taken to Erie County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and the male student was taken to Oishei Children’s hospital. The shooting happened outside the school near the entrance, a Buffalo Police spokesperson said.

Buffalo Schools said they are gathering information and will provide information when it is confirmed.

Motorists are urged to avoid Elmwood Avenue between the Scajaquada Expressway (Route 198) and Amherst Street due to the high volume of emergency vehicles.

Buffalo State College, located nearby on Elmwood Avenue, sent out an alert asking the campus community to shelter in place following the report of an armed person near campus.

This is a breaking news story, we are working to learn more information.