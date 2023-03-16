SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of February 26 through March 4.

Two food services failed their inspection:

Starbucks Coffee Company – 9737 Destiny Usa Drive, Syracuse

Sonic Drive-in – 3808 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse

Starbucks Coffee Company

Starbucks Coffee Company at Destiny USA had 5 violations, none in critical condition.

Poor hygiene and activities of food workers: The inspector noticed the employees preparing food lacked proper hair restraints.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls (violation found two times): The inspector noticed a garbage receptacle blocked the hand wash sink in the establishment’s back kitchen area. The same sink also lacked single-service paper towels.

Improper garbage and rubbish disposal: The inspector found that there was not adequate space provided for the large garbage receptacles stored inside the establishment.

Inadequate insect/ rodent control: The inspector noted small black flies on the walls and in the air throughout the establishment.

Sonic Drive-in

Sonic Drive-in in North Syracuse had 13 violations, none in critical condition.

Food not protected in general (violation found two times): The inspector found the food chopper was stored in the seam between two counter sections and not on a sanitary surface. This was corrected and the chopper was removed and sent to wash. The inspector also found an unclean knife was stored on a clean knife magnetic strip. This was also corrected and the knife was sent to wash.

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector noticed there were some acrylic food pans that were heavily stained, discolored and heat damaged.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the sanitizer bucket with water becoming dirty. This was corrected and the water was changed out.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the dessert station work surfaces including the poly cutting board which wasn’t clean and had food soil on it.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the exterior of the two-door reach in the cooler and freezer, the exterior of the ice machine door and the exterior of the primary sandwich cooler all weren’t clean with food soil. The bacon heater and steamer control panel also weren’t clean with food soil and some low shelving also wasn’t clean with food soil.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls (violation found two times): The inspector found the linear floor drain well and drain well under the prep sink weren’t clean.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspection found the floor in the rear dry storage area had pooled water and wasn’t clean under the chemical rack.

Many locations passed their inspections between February 26 through March 4, 2023. You can see the entire list below.