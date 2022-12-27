SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On December 26, at approximately 9:30 a.m., State Police attempted to stop a blue 2005 Lexus RX330 SUV for switched plates on South Salina St. in the City of Syracuse when the operator refused to stop leading to a traffic pursuit, police say.

Troopers chased after the vehicle onto I-81 Northbound, to I-690 Eastbound, at this time, the driver appeared to throw two handguns out of the window.

According to New York State Police, the pursuit ended when both occupants fled on foot on Mountainview Ave. in the City of Syracuse where they were captured and taken into custody following a brief on-foot chase by Troopers and Syracuse Police Officers.

After the suspects were taken into custody, State Police located, two handguns, a loaded Ruger 5.7 semi-automatic pistol, and a loaded Glock17 9mm semi-automatic pistol on I-690 Eastbound near Spectrum.

The following information has been released by State Police in regard to the suspects:

An 18-year-old male from Syracuse, NY was arrested for (2) counts of Criminal

Possession of a Loaded Weapon 2nd degree, a class “C” felony, and (1) count of

Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree, a class “A”

misdemeanor.

• A 16-year-old male from Syracuse, NY was arrested for (2) counts of Criminal

Possession of a Loaded Weapon 2nd degree, a class “C” felony.

The suspects are currently being held for arraignment.