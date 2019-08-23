Two tornadoes touched down near Albany, National Weather Service confirms

JOHNSTOWN and SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (via NEWS10) — The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down at two locations in eastern New York on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado, with estimated winds of 85 MPH, touched down in Johnstown. The tornado was about 150 yards wide and went half a mile. Damage was largely confined to uprooted trees.

An EF-1 tornado also touched down in Saratoga Springs. Officials say damage was done to trees, a barn, and a house. Wind speeds were estimated to be as high as 105 MPH. The tornado was 75 yards wide and went a half a mile.

Officials say no one was injured in either tornado.