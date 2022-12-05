LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Liverpool Fire Department got a call that a tractor trailer was on fire at OJ Tank Wash in Liverpool on Monday, December 5 around 2:59 p.m.

Deputy Chief Donny Santoro of the Liverpool Fire Department said after arriving on the scene, there was a second tractor trailer on fire.

HAP NOW: We are on the scene of a diesel fuel truck fire at OJ Tank Wash in Liverpool. Two trucks were on fire when Liverpool Fire arrived.



The fire is out and over 200 gallons of diesel fuel has spilled. DEC is en route.



The latest on @NewsChannel9 First at Four. pic.twitter.com/a3YmiIPPUv — Madison Moore (@MadisonMooreTV) December 5, 2022

NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore is on the scene and confirms that a diesel fuel truck was on fire and over 200 gallons of diesel fuel has spilled. Moore says the DEC is now on its way to the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown, however, Chief Santaro says nobody got hurt.

Fire investigators are at the scene now and are going to determine the cause.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office was called soon after the fire department arrived as well as the North Syracuse Fire Department.

NewsChannel 9 will update when more information is available.