Two-year-old boy shot in ‘cowardly, violent act’ of road rage

Javon Johnson in a photo released by police. Johnson is a suspect in the road rage shooting, Oct. 12, 2019, that killed a 2-year-old boy in Baltimore. (Baltimore Police Dept.)

A 2-year-old boy was shot in the stomach in a “cowardly, violent act” of apparent road rage in Baltimore, authorities said.

“You shot a child. Whoever you thought you were shooting at, you didn’t shoot,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

The 2-year-old, who had been in the car with his family, was taken to the hospital in “somewhat stable condition” and is expected to survive, police said Saturday.

The boy remained in the hospital Monday morning as the suspected shooter, Javon Johnson, 33, was charged, said police.

It’s believed the suspect’s car and the victim’s car were among those stopped at a red light at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Harrison said at a news conference on Saturday.

When the light turned green, none of the cars moved through the intersection, even when the driver of the victim’s car blew the horn several times, said Harrison.

After hitting the horn several times during the green light cycle, the driver of the victim’s car drove around the vehicles at the light and turned the corner, Harrison said.

It’s believed the suspect, driving a silver Mazda MPV, followed the victim and fired from his vehicle into the victim’s car, Harrison said.

Johnson has been charged with attempted murder, assault and handgun-related charges, Baltimore police said Monday.

