TOWN OF FLOYD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A two-year-old and a 25-year-old has been injured after an ATV crash in the Town of Floyd in Oneida County.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, on Tuesday, May 2, deputies responded to the area of Koenig Road in the Town of Floyd at 12:51 p.m. after reports of an ATV personal injury accident.

Deputies determined that 25-year-old Alexandria Loomis was operating an ATV in a Northerly direction on Koenig Road when she lost control of the ATV, crossed over the roadway and she and the two-year-old were ejected from the ATV.

Loomis was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center via ambulance for further medical evaluation and treatment. The child was airlifted by Mercy Flight to SUNY Upstate to be evaluated and treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, no citations have been issued and the incident is being investigated.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by AMCARE Ambulance, Floyd Fire Dept, Mercy Flight, and the New York State Police.