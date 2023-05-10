SPARKS, Md. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse graduate student Meaghan Tyrrell and senior Delaney Sweitzer headline a group of six members of the Orange named to the USA Lacrosse Magazine All-America Teams announced on Tuesday, May 9. Tyrrell and Sweitzer earned first-team honors, making Syracuse one of four schools to have multiple selections on the first team.

Graduate student Megan Carney, senior Emma Tyrrell and junior Emma Ward were All-America Third Team honorees, while graduate student Sierra Cockerille earned honorable mention accolades.

Meaghan Tyrrell ranks second in the nation in points per game (5.33), fourth in points (96) and fifth in assists (47). She recorded five or more points in 11 of 18 games this season, which included an 11-point performance in the win against Maryland. Tyrrell was named ACC Attacker of the Year and earned a spot on the All-ACC First Team and the ACC All-Tournament Team. Tyrrell, who became Syracuse’s all-time leader in points this season, needs four points to become the second player in program history to reach 100 in a season three times in her career.

Sweitzer ranks eighth in the nation in save percentage (.509) and 16th in goals-against average (9.42). In addition, she is third in ground balls per game (3.72). Sweitzer earned the ACC Goalkeeper of the Year award and was voted to the All-ACC First Team. She posted 10 or more saves in seven contests and recorded a career-high 15 saves in wins against Virginia Tech and North Carolina.

Carney leads the Orange in goals this season with 52 and ranks fourth in points with 56. She recorded three or more goals in nine games and scored five or more three times. Carney was voted to the All-ACC Second Team.

Emma Tyrrell is third on the team in points (57) and goals (43) this season. The All-ACC Second Team honoree tallied three or more goals in nine contests this season. She also has been a part of the ‘Cuse draw team, recording 27 draw controls.

Ward ranks third in the nation in assists (52) and assists per game (2.89). Her 52 assists rank third on Syracuse’s single-season record list. Ward is second on the squad in points with a career-high 85. She recorded five points or more in nine games in 2023. Ward was voted to the All-ACC First Team as well as the ACC All-Tournament Team.

Cockerille has scored a career-high 25 goals this season to along with 12 assists for 37 points. The midfielder also has recorded 19 draw controls, 16 ground balls and six caused turnovers. Cockerille had at least one goal in 15 games and recorded multiple goals eight times. She was selected to the All-ACC Second Team.

Syracuse (16-2) opens NCAA Tournament play on Sunday, May 14 at 3 p.m. against either Johns Hopkins or UMass at the SU Soccer Stadium.