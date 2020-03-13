U-Haul offers free self-storage to students displaced by school closures due to coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As a growing number of schools are closing amid the coronavirus pandemic, U-Haul is offering to help impacted college students.

For a limited time, the storage company is offering college students in the U.S. and Canada 30 days of free self-storage at U-Haul owned and operated facilities.

Many students have been forced to fend for themselves after hundreds of colleges canceled class and shifted to online learning to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We don’t know how every student is affected. But we know they are affected,” said U-Haul President John Taylor. “More and more universities are giving instructions to leave campus and go home. Students and their parents are in need of moving and storage solutions. We have the expertise and network to help, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

To take advantage of the offer, a student must be 18 with a valid driver’s license to operate vans and trucks and have a college ID.

This is the first time the company has extended the free self-storage offer companywide. The offer typically has been made to communities impacted by a natural disaster.

Click on uhaul.com/storage to find the store nearest you. Contact the store by phone or visit in person to take advantage of the offer.

