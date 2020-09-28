U.S. DOT awards $19.5 million to three New York airports for upgrades

ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10)- Saratoga County will be receiving $3.7 million in Federal Aviation Administration funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation. A total of $19.5 million was awarded to three New York airports to pay for improvements.

Plattsburgh International Airport was awarded $13.5 million and Frederick Douglass-Greater Rochester International Airport was awarded $2.4 million. Some of the money comes from the FAA CARES Act grants.

“This funding will not only help airports in Upstate New York enhance critical safety measures, but it will also invest in vital infrastructure upgrades and help spur local economic development at a time when we need it most. I will do everything I can to ensure that our airports receive the resources needed to stay safe and efficient,” said State Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

“Air travel is vital to the connectivity and success of the Upstate economy, which is why, as New York recovers after the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical that we provide the funding necessary to keep the airports safe and efficient,” said State Senator Charles Schumer. “I’m proud to deliver this funding for Plattsburgh and Rochester airports and Saratoga County and will continue to fight to make sure Upstate New York has the help it needs to revive and thrive.”

