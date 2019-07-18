U.S. Marshals searching for fugitive sex offender with New York ties

(WYSR-TV) — The U.S. Marshals are asking the public’s help locating a fugitive sex offender wanted by the state for violating his parole and wanted by the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office for failing to register as a sex offender.

William Ward, 40, who has connections in the Genoa area, was released from prison on parole supervision in December of 2016. He was serving a portion of a six-year sentence for second-degree rape. Ward pleaded guilty to raping a 14-year-old victim.

Ward is a white man who is approximately 5-foot-8 and 195 pounds.

A reward of up to $1,000 if being offered for information leading directly to Ward’s arrest.

If you have any information contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102 or the Onondaga County Tip Line at 315-473-7625.