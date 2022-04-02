Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Following a report from News10ABC Sports Director Liana Bonavita late Friday evening that UAlbany men’s basketball head coach Dwayne Killings would remain at the school, the university released a statement Saturday afternoon. The university has confirmed the report and detailed the extent of their investigation as well as the penalties handed down on Killings.

Via their statement, the university and Killings have agreed on a five-game suspension to be served during the 2022-2023 basketball season, a $25,000 fine in the form of a charitable donation to be determined by the university, and mandatory training on university reporting policies.

The investigation into Killings stemmed from an incident on November 24, 2021, before a men’s basketball road game against Eastern Illinois when Killings made inappropriate contact with a student-athlete in the pre-game hype circle. A complaint was not reported to the university until February 27, 2022, upon which a full investigation was launched.

Killings continued to coach the team throughout the end of the season, including two more games in early March. It was not until Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported on Monday, March 28 that news broke that Killings was away from the team while the investigation was underway. It is unclear when Killings was asked to step away from the team.

Along with the university’s statement was a letter from Killings to University President Havidán Rodríguez, which you can read in full below:

“When I first learned of the UAlbany head coach candidacy I thought it was the perfect place to start my career as a Division I Head Coach, and the perfect place to raise my children,” Killings said in his letter.

“It was immediately clear to me that Albany was a community hungry to be engaged – it was an ideal fit. When I accepted the position, I remarked that it was my dream come true. I believed that then and continue to believe that now.

“My players have often heard me say that I love them, I’ve invested so much of myself in them, which has yielded rewards for all of us both on and off the court. On November 24, 2021, I neglected to represent that, and I would like to apologize to you, the student-athlete, his family, the UAlbany community, the Capital Region community, our student-athletes, my staff, and all those who I humbly represent.

“I realize that the physical contact I had with the student-athlete during the pre-game hype circle was inappropriate, and not communicating it to the UAlbany administration was a mistake. Neither action will be repeated, and the pursuit of success within my program is of paramount importance.

“When you hired me, you said that throughout the interview process I established myself as a person of high character and integrity. I remain as committed, as I was on Day One, to continue to exemplify the trust that you, the Capital Region, and the UAlbany community have placed with me as the coach, leader, father, husband, and man you believe me to be.”

News10ABC reached out to both Killings and the university regarding the matter and has received no comment.