UAlbany holds panel discussion on Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 16: An area closed sign is posted on fencing outside the U.S. Capitol on January 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. After last week’s riots at the U.S. Capitol Building, the FBI has warned of additional threats in the nation’s capital and in all 50 states. According to reports, as many as 25,000 National Guard soldiers will be guarding the city as preparations are made for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. President. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At noon on Monday, the University at Albany is holding a virtual panel discussion on the political attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Topics will include constitutional rights, political activism, social movements, and American history. You must register online to participate in order to receive a Zoom link to the event. There will be a question and answer session and group discussions. The panel aims to examine the short- and long-term consequences:

Should the events be framed as a protest, riot, insurrection, domestic terrorism, etc.?

Have there been other comparable challenges to our democracy since the Civil War?

Can we address the “stolen election” narrative?

What are the consequences for the Biden presidency?

What are the long term consequences on our electoral system, politics, institutions, future electoral challenges, etc.?

Panelists will faculty experts, including: