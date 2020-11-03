UAlbany residence hall vandalized with racist message

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — School officials from the University at Albany say they’re investigating a racist message that appeared on campus this weekend.
Racist terms were written on the doors of a suite in the Dutch Quad residence halls. Interim Chief Diversity Officer Samuel Caldwell tweeted that the school’s Bias Incident Response Team (BIRT) and university police have opened an investigation into the incident:
The university has not revealed what the message said. However, University President Havidán Rodríguez, who is a person of color, made the school’s planned response clear:
UAlbany says that not only do targeted acts of harassment violate the university’s code of conduct, they’re also illegal. The school says it will aggressively investigate and punish those responsible. If you have information about the incident, contact:
- BIRT (anonymously)
- University Police Department: (518) 442-3131
- DOS Office: (518) 442-5501
Meanwhile, Monday is #BlackSolidarityDay on campus.
