UAlbany suspends all athletic activities in response to large gatherings

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In response to the large gatherings off-campus by UAlbany students this weekend the school is suspending all athletic related activities. There is no timeline as of now for a return to practice, the decision was made with caution in mind.

The football team was supposed to start on-field workouts this week those are now on hold. Although fall sports were canceled due to COVID-19 teams were still able to practice together when they returned to campus.

