Uber requiring mask verification for rideres

(NEWS10) — Starting Thursday, Uber riders will be required to verify that they’re wearing masks.
In a statement, Uber said that if a driver reports that a rider is maskless, then the rider has to send a selfie—with a face covering on—in order to take another Uber trip. Drivers and delivery people have already been required to take a mask verification selfie to use the app for months.
Uber announced in May that all users—riders, drivers, and UberEats delivery workers—have to wear a mask or face cover during every trip. Their slogan for this initiative is “No Mask. No Ride.”
Uber users with repeated violations risk losing access altogether. Since implementing the policy in May, over 1,250 riders have lost access to the Uber app after receiving multiple reports from drivers.
