Uber to provide around 1,000 free rides for survivors of abuse in New York State

(WIVB) — On Monday, Uber announced it’s partnering with the New York State Coalition Against Domestic Violence to provide about 1,000 rides for domestic violence victims seeking services or fleeing unsafe situations.

The NYSCADV will distribute the free rides among eight member programs in Buffalo, Westchester, New York City, and Long Island to help survivors access life-saving services, Uber says.

Uber also tells us the donation of rides is part of its Driving Change initiative, a commitment to provide $5 million in grants over five years to support US organizations working to prevent, address, and respond to gender-based violence.

This year, Uber is donating $2.5 million to these organizations globally, including providing up to $200,000 in free rides to shelters and safe spaces in ten US states, the ride-sharing company says.

Local New York State domestic violence programs will have their own Uber account for the program, where staff and volunteers will be able to send victims Uber vouchers for a free ride or call the ride on behalf of the victim.

