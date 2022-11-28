SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday afternoon, around 6:40 p.m., deputies with the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office stopped a car on Flatbush Road in the Town of Ulster for an alleged traffic infraction. Darell Grosvenor, 29, was arrested at the scene.

Investigations showed that Grosvenor was driving with “at least” 10 suspensions of his driving privileges, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. He was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony.

Grosvenor was released with an appearance ticket. He is due back in the Town of Ulster Court at a later date.