Udi’s Classic Gluten Free Hamburger Buns being recalled

(NEWS10)– The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) asking you to check the label of those hamburger buns before your next cookout, especially for those with a gluten free allergy.

According to the FDA, Congra Brands is voluntarily recalling 2,200 cases of Udi’s Classic Gluten Free Hamburger Buns because they could contain small pieces of white plastic. The company believes a dough scraper was inadvertently incorporated during production. They stress that this only affects a small amount of the buns.

No other Congra Brands or Udi’s products have been affected.

How do I know if my hamburger buns were affected?

Each bag contains eight buns and weighs 10.4 oz. To see if your bag of Udi’s Classic Gluten Free Hamburger Buns is affected, check the back of the bag and the top of the bag for the below codes.

Case UPC: 10-6-98997-80913-2

Item UPC: 00-6-98997-80913-5

Bag Closure Code: 191971U

Credit: FDA/Conagra Brands

Credit Conagra Brands

The affected bags have been taken off of store shelves. The FDA is asking customers to toss the buns out or return them to the store where you purchased them.