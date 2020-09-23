Ulster County dentist charged for illegally dispensing oxycodone

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Vivian Letizia, 62, of Stone Ridge was arrested Tuesday and charged with illegally dispensing controlled substances outside the course of professional practice and with no legitimate medical purpose. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the arrest Monday morning.
The criminal complaint against Letizia claims she fraudulently prescribed oxycodone for four individuals, but used those prescriptions throughout Ulster County to score the opioid for herself. She also allegedly ordered oxycodone to her dental practice, also for her own personal use.
If convicted, Letizia faces up to 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a maximum $1 million fine.
