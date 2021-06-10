Uncle Kracker joins long list of acts coming to NYS Fair in 2021– see a full list here

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Uncle Kracker is set to play at the 2021 Great New York State Fair in September. His hits include “Follow Me” and “Drift Away”, and this will be his fourth visit to the fair.

Uncle Kraker appeals to many different audiences, as he has added country music to his previous “rockabilly” sound.

The show will be at 2 p.m. on September 3 at the Chevrolet Music Festival.

Below is the current list of acts scheduled to come to the 2021 NYS Fair as of June 10: