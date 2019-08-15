United Airlines launching new service that holds planes for passengers making connecting flights

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Missing your connecting flight can be frustrating, which is why United Airlines is launching a new system that will hold flights for passengers.

Employees have access to a new tool called Connection Saver. It uses a special algorithm that alerts agents to hold certain flights for about 15 minutes, giving passengers enough time to make their connection.

United will text late-arriving passengers as soon as their plane lands in the connecting hub and let them know their next flight is waiting.

