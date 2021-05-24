United Way of Northern New York Campaign Director to retire

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The United Way of Northern New York has announced the retirement of a longstanding employee, as well as promotions and new employees.

On Monday, the United Way of Northern New York announced the upcoming retirement of current Campaign Director Tobi Darrah.

Darrah, as a local to Watertown, New York, began with the United Way in 1991 as the Administrative Assistant. Her career with the organization progressed rapidly as she then held her current role for 20 years.

“The United Way has always been my heart and soul,” said Darrah. “Being able to help my community for so many years has been one of my life’s highlights. I do believe that the United Way is critical to the success of our towns and villages, and I’m honored to have worked with so many wonderful and generous people throughout the North Country for so many years.”

United Way of Northern New York Chief Executive Officer Jamie Cox also commented on Darrah’s retirement, reflecting on her impact.

“Tobi’s service to community has been exemplary,” emphasized Cox. “Her compassion for each resident of our three counties is representative of her character. Tobi’s always put community before self, and this attitude has been contagious with everyone that she’s come in contact. I cannot imagine the United Way of Northern New York without her over the past 30 years.”

According to the United Way, Darrah plans on spending her retirement with her husband Lyle, daughters Chelsea and Christina and grandchildren Nicholas, Claire and Liliana.

Tobi Darrah is set to retire from the United Way of Northern New York on June 1, 2021.

In addition to Darrah’s retirement, the organization has announced promotions and new employees.

This includes the promotion of Natasha Gamble to the Director of Community Development. Gamble is a graduate of SUNY Potsdam and hold a Master of Social Work from Edinboro University. She has been with the UNWNNY since June 2018.

Additionally, Kaitlyn Giles will now assume the role of Marketing and Communications Coordinator for Education and Training. Giles is a graduate of Oklahoma State University and joined the United Way in January 2020.

Two new employees also joining the United Way include Dr. Tanya Eastman, who will be assuming the role of Director of Education and Training, and Allison Andrews who will hold the role of Marketing and Communications Coordinator for Community Development.

“This is an exciting time for the United Way of Northern New York,” concluded CEO Cox. “We’ve never been in a better position to interact with community leaders, collaborate to develop smart solutions, and provide the training and funding to achieve success!”

All changes were announced by the United Way on May 24, 2021.