TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Unity House in Troy is working to ensure survivors feel supported and heard during Crime Victims Rights Week. The organization, which supports domestic violence survivors, hosted its second annual Survivor Voices Awareness event.

The event gives people who have suffered from abuse the chance to talk about their experiences. Organizers said it’s important to hear from them to learn how to support them.

“But we’re not hearing from the survivors themselves, what their needs are, what they’ve faced,” Unity House of Troy Asst. Dir. Julie Keegan said. “Obviously, the goal of Crime Victims Week this year is to elevate those survivors’ voices. But it’s important all throughout the year, it’s important every year, that we highlight them.”

Organizers hope other survivors will feel more comfortable coming forward in order to get the help they need.