University at Albany ‘refreshes’ brand identity

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany revealed a new version of the familiar Great Dane brand on Wednesday.

With the updated look—new logos, new fonts, and a less cartoony mascot—UAlbany is hoping to energize its fans, alumni, students, and players. Take a look at a representation of the school’s more traditional brand identity:

The new package of brand images comes as part of a five-year partnership between UAlbany Athletics and Under Armour that started in July 2019. A committee sought feedback from many groups representing the entire community when designing the update.

They intended to debut the new branding on players’ uniforms in the upcoming fall semester, but the ongoing pandemic has complicated the intended release schedule. “To say the last few months have been difficult is an understatement,” said Director of Athletics Mark Benson.

