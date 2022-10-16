AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to an update from the UB Alert Twitter account, University Police are investigating a fatal stabbing on the school’s North Campus.

According to University Police, 19-year-old Tyler Lewis of Baldwin, N.Y., a student at Buffalo State College, was stabbed in the chest at Moody Terrace roadway, near Richmond Quad, shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Lewis was reportedly taken by ambulance to ECMC, where he was later pronounced dead.

University Police have identified a person of interest as a white man between 19 and 22 years of age with light brown hair, medium build, and standing 5’9″ tall. He was reportedly wearing a mustard-colored shirt that was covered in blood and had several cuts on his face, including a large diagonal laceration across his forehead.

At least four individuals may have been involved, per an earlier update from police. They were seen fleeing the area in a black sedan.

“I understand news of last night’s incident is very upsetting, but I want to reassure our community that our campuses are extremely safe,” UB Police Chief Chris Bartolomei said. “To be clear, this does not appear to be a random act of violence, but rather a targeted incident between known individuals. Our officers and investigators are working around the clock with local law enforcement partners to bring the individuals involved to justice. We appreciate the UB students and community members who have already come forward with information helpful to the investigation.”

Buffalo State also issued a statement regarding the stabbing.

“I am deeply saddened to share with you that Buffalo State College student Tyler Lewis passed away Friday evening. A native of Baldwin, New York, Tyler was a 19-year-old sophomore pre-business administration major,” said Buffalo State President Katherine Conway-Turner. “College officials were informed that Tyler was fatally stabbed on the University at Buffalo’s North Campus. He was transported to ECMC where he succumbed to his injuries.”

According to the Buff State statement, investigators have made “significant progress” in the investigation and believe this was a targeted act of violence. The statement also said that initial witness accounts of the incident indicate that it likely stemmed from a physical altercation between several individuals who most likely knew each other.

Police do not believe there is a danger to the campus community at this time, however, as a precaution they will be increasing patrols on campus and near the Ellicott Complex.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (716) 645-2222. UB students impacted by the event are also encouraged to call UB Counseling Services at (716) 645-2020 or Buff State Counseling Services at (716) 878-4436.

This is a developing news story, News 4 will provide updates as they become available.