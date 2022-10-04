BOLTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) -Trick-or-Treating: The great Halloween tradition. In recent years, the community alternative of “Trunk-or-Treat” events has risen to prominence of its own, and this Halloween, there will be plenty of options for both in the Lake George region. Up Yonda Farm has its own celebration planned for the Saturday before the frightful night itself.

Up Yonda Farm Environmental Education Center has a Trunk-or-Treat event set for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5-7 p.m. Twenty or more trick-or-treat stations will be set up for kids to enjoy, giving little ghouls and goblins the chance to show off their costumes on the weekend prior to Halloween itself. Trunks of vehicles decked out in spooky decor will offer goodies for all ages.

And it’s not just tricking and treating at Up Yonda. The evening will also include pumpkin decorating, spooky storytime, and wildlife exhibitions, including a live raptor display. Free books will be handed out by the Board of Trustees of the Bolton Free Library.

It takes hard work to keep the trunks open and the candy flowing. Cars attending the trunk-or-treat will include visitors from the Bolton Firemen’s Ladies Auxilary, ADK Boat Tours, Bolton Community Church, Chelka Lodge and Bolton Central School PTO. Pumpkin decorating is courtesy of Friends of Up Yonda Farm.

Residents are welcome to provide their own trunks to the cause, and are accepting applications to give out candy through Oct. 15. Applications can be filled out through the Up Yonda website.

Up Yonda is just the start. From Lake George to Glens Falls and the surrounding area, there’s plenty of Halloween fun to be had this month. See the full list of October events going on in the Lake George area.